May 16, 2017 2:46 AM

'Sex and the City' writer's lawsuit deemed 'frivolous'

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

An Emmy Award-winning writer for "Sex and the City" has had her lawsuit thrown out by a New York City judge who deemed it "frivolous."

Writer Cindy Chupack and husband Ian Wallach filed a lawsuit against Rebecca Gomez in 2014 over a nonrefundable $15,000 deposit. The New York Post reports that she gave Gomez the deposit in order to rent a Greenwich Village home for three months while shooting a movie, but Chupack tried to back out after the movie fell through.

Chupack also acknowledged in an email to Gomez that the money was nonrefundable.

Gomez was awarded $10,000 in restitution for the lawsuit. Gomez tells the Post that she is very happy with the ruling by a state Supreme Court judge in Manhattan.

Chupack and Wallach declined to comment.

