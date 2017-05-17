Associated Press White House News Editor Kathleen Hennessey is photographed in the news agency's Washington bureau, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Associated Press has promoted reporters Hennessey and Bradley Klapper to a pair of key leadership positions in its Washington bureau. Hennessey will direct coverage of the White House and the Trump administration, while Klapper will oversee AP’s reporting on foreign affairs.
Associated Press White House News Editor Kathleen Hennessey is photographed in the news agency's Washington bureau, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Associated Press has promoted reporters Hennessey and Bradley Klapper to a pair of key leadership positions in its Washington bureau. Hennessey will direct coverage of the White House and the Trump administration, while Klapper will oversee AP’s reporting on foreign affairs. J. David Ake AP Photo
Associated Press White House News Editor Kathleen Hennessey is photographed in the news agency's Washington bureau, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Associated Press has promoted reporters Hennessey and Bradley Klapper to a pair of key leadership positions in its Washington bureau. Hennessey will direct coverage of the White House and the Trump administration, while Klapper will oversee AP’s reporting on foreign affairs. J. David Ake AP Photo

Celebrities

May 17, 2017 8:56 AM

AP names Hennessey, Klapper to Washington leadership roles

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Associated Press has promoted reporters Kathleen Hennessey and Bradley Klapper to a pair of key leadership positions in its Washington bureau.

Hennessey will direct coverage of the White House and the Trump administration, while Klapper will oversee AP's report on national security and U.S. foreign policy.

Their appointment to their new roles as Washington bureau news editors was announced Wednesday by AP Senior Vice President and Executive Editor Sally Buzbee. They will report to acting Washington Bureau Chief Wendy Benjaminson.

Hennessey manages AP's expanded team of White House reporters and will also work closely with AP journalists across the United States and overseas as they report on Donald Trump's presidency.

As national security news editor, Klapper will oversee the reporters who cover the State Department, Pentagon and intelligence agencies.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid 0:52

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid
Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and Guns N' Roses bassist locked, loaded for sale 2:14

Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and Guns N' Roses bassist locked, loaded for sale
Tour this historic house in Truckee on sale for $1.5M 0:49

Tour this historic house in Truckee on sale for $1.5M

View More Video

Entertainment Videos