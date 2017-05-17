AP names Hennessey, Klapper to Washington leadership roles

The Associated Press has promoted reporters Kathleen Hennessey and Bradley Klapper to a pair of key leadership positions in its Washington bureau.
Hennessey will direct coverage of the White House and the Trump administration, while Klapper will oversee AP's report on national security and U.S. foreign policy.
Their appointment to their new roles as Washington bureau news editors was announced Wednesday by AP Senior Vice President and Executive Editor Sally Buzbee. They will report to acting Washington Bureau Chief Wendy Benjaminson.
Hennessey manages AP's expanded team of White House reporters and will also work closely with AP journalists across the United States and overseas as they report on Donald Trump's presidency.
As national security news editor, Klapper will oversee the reporters who cover the State Department, Pentagon and intelligence agencies.
