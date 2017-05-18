10 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this July 30, 2001, file photo, Robert Mueller is sworn in at the start of his testimony during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, to be the FBI director. Mueller took office as FBI director in 2001 expecting to dig into drug cases, white-collar misdeeds and violent crime. A week later was Sept. 11. Overnight, his mission changed and Mueller spent the next 12 years wrestling the agency into a battle-hardened terrorism-fighting force. Dennis Cook, File AP Photo