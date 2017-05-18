FILE - In this July 24, 2006 file photo, Roger Ailes, chairman and chief executive officer of Fox News, listens as anchor Shepard Smith, seen on screens in front and behind him, as Smith talks to the audience via satellite from Israel, at the Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Fox News said on Thursday, May 18, 2017, that Ailes has died. He was 77.
May 18, 2017 7:31 AM

Reactions to the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes

The Associated Press
"He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape singlehandedly for the better." — Sean Hannity.

"RIP Roger Ailes a good friend, great American and communications genius @StoneColdTruth," — author and political adviser Roger Stone.

"Deeply saddened by death of Roger Ailes. He had many critics and like ALL of us his sins, but I remember a great patriot, friend and boss." — Fox commentator, former presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

"Love and prayers to Beth and Zach. R.I.P Roger - you changed television as we know it," — Bret Baier.

"RIP #RogerAiles one of the most impt broadcasters in history-The genius who created #FoxNews -a good friend, who loved his family & country," — Geraldo Rivera.

"Roger Ailes died this morning, our deepest sympathies to Beth and his son Zach. Roger was a media genius, good friend and great American." — Lou Dobbs.

"Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP." — Laura Ingraham.

"Roger Ailes has died. Let all his victims now be ungagged for the true, full reckoning of his life. And give them back their jobs." — Lisa Bloom, attorney for Wendy Walsh, who made sexual harassment allegations against Ailes.

"RIP #RogerAiles sending my love and prayers to Beth & Zachary. Roger was a friend and a mentor to so many of us @FoxNews he will be missed." — Kimberly Guilfoyle.

"Rest in peace Roger Ailes, you made a difference in this nation, a very great difference." — Country rock star Charlie Daniels.

