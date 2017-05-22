Rebel Wilson's defamation trial against publisher begins

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016, file photo, Rebel Wilson attends the 5th Annual Australians in Film Awards held at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Wilson's lawyer says his client was devastated by a series of magazine articles the actress says painted her as a liar and subsequently cost her roles in Hollywood. Wilson is suing Australian publisher Bauer Media for defamation over several articles published in 2015 that the Australian-born actress said led to her film contracts being terminated. The trial began in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday, May 22, 2017. Photo by Richard Shotwell