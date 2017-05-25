FILE - In thisMay 12, 2017 file photo, actor Will Ferrell gestures as he speaks at the University of Southern California's Class of 2017 commencement ceremony in Los Angeles. Oprah Winfrey told students to live with purpose. President Donald Trump said to ignore the naysayers. Will Ferrell sang some Whitney Houston. Those are a few of the speakers who have taken the stage at college graduation ceremonies this month to share their wisdom, joining a wide range of others in entertainment, politics and business. In their efforts to inspire the Class of 2017, they’ve elicited both laughter and tears and, in some cases, jeers.
May 25, 2017 1:18 AM

From Trump to Oprah, speakers offer parting advice to grads

By COLLIN BINKLEY Associated Press
BOSTON

Famous figures from entertainment, politics and business are giving commencement speeches at colleges across the country.

Colleges have different approaches when it comes to picking speakers. Some leave it to administrators. Others gather input from students. Many compete for marquee speakers who will dazzle the audience and inspire alumni to become donors, all while avoiding controversy.

Speakers this year include President Donald Trump, talk-show host Oprah Winfrey and Howard Schultz, executive chairman of Starbucks.

Michael Frick, CEO of Speaking.com in California, says colleges are looking for high-profile speakers who will impress students, parents and alumni. They also want to get some publicity for the school but not take away from the students' moment.

Even with a wider range of speakers, the messages to graduates haven't changed much over the years.

