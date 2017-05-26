The Latest: Italy backs G-7 action on climate, migrants

Greenpeace activists stage a demonstration against the climate change in Giardini Naxos, near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, southern Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. Climate change promises to be the most problematic issue for this summit after Trump's decision to review U.S. policies related to the Paris Agreement on fighting global warming. ANSA via AP Angelo Carconi