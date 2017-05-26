Melania Trump's pricey jacket draws attention in Sicily

US First Lady Melania Trump, left, is welcomed by Emanuela Mauro, spouse of Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni at Chierici Palace, part of a visit of the G7 first ladies in Catania, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. On Friday and Saturday, for the first time all seven are around the same table, including also newcomers Emmanuel Macron of France, Theresa May of Britain and the Italian host, Paolo Gentiloni, forging a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid a rise in nationalism. Domenico Stinellis AP Photo