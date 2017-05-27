Judge blocks construction of airstrip by actor Bruce Willis

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 24, 2013, file photo, Actor Bruce Willis poses during a photo call for his movie "R.E.D.2" in Munich, southern Germany. A judge has blocked Willis' plan to build a private airstrip in central Idaho. 5th District Judge Robert Elgee ruled on May 19, 2017, that Camas County commissioners violated state law when drafting an ordinance allowing individuals to obtain conditional-use permits to build a private airport in agricultural-zoned county lands. Matthias Schrader, File AP Photo