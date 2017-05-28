Tax breaks would offer millions in tax credits to filmmakers

FILE – This March 18, 2015, file photo shows a sign about filming for a movie starring John Travolta, titled "I Am Wrath," underway at the Ohio Statehouse, background, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio lawmakers are considering tax breaks and subsidies to make movies in the state worth $40 million, the Dayton Daily News reports, as part a nearly $64 billion, two-year state operating budget proposal introduced in 2017. Ann Sanner, File AP Photo