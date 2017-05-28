Brazilian actor Wagner Moura, wearing a T-shirt that reads in Portuguese "Elections now" speaks during a protest against Brazil's president Michel Temer at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, May 28, 2017. People gathered on Copacabana beach ahead of a concert by Brazilian musical performers calling for new presidential elections while pressure mounts on the country's leader to resign amid corruption allegations.
Brazilian actor Wagner Moura, wearing a T-shirt that reads in Portuguese "Elections now" speaks during a protest against Brazil's president Michel Temer at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, May 28, 2017. People gathered on Copacabana beach ahead of a concert by Brazilian musical performers calling for new presidential elections while pressure mounts on the country's leader to resign amid corruption allegations. Leo Correa AP Photo
May 28, 2017 4:11 PM

Top Brazilian musicians join call for a new president

The Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO

Top Brazilian musical performers lent their talents Sunday to the latest protest calling for a new presidential election while pressure mounts on the country's leader to resign amid corruption allegations.

The afternoon concert on Copacabana Beach featured Grammy award-winner Caetano Veloso and other musicians. Thousands of people attended.

Concert organizers called for the resignation of President Michel Temer, who is being investigated by Brazil's high court for alleged obstruction of justice and involvement in corruption.

Protesters also want a new direct presidential election if Temer resigns or is forced out, rather than have his replacement picked by Congress.

Brazilian law calls for the lower house speaker to serve as interim president for up to 30 days until Congress picks someone to finish the presidential term, which runs through 2018.

