FILE - This Thursday, March 9, 2017 file photo shows Paris mayor, Anne Hidalgo, speaking to media after a meeting with French president Francois Hollande, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Paris' mayor Anne Hidalgo has strongly criticized a black feminist festival in Paris that bans non-black people in large parts of the event, saying she might prosecute its organizers on grounds of discrimination.
FILE - This Thursday, March 9, 2017 file photo shows Paris mayor, Anne Hidalgo, speaking to media after a meeting with French president Francois Hollande, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Paris' mayor Anne Hidalgo has strongly criticized a black feminist festival in Paris that bans non-black people in large parts of the event, saying she might prosecute its organizers on grounds of discrimination. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo
FILE - This Thursday, March 9, 2017 file photo shows Paris mayor, Anne Hidalgo, speaking to media after a meeting with French president Francois Hollande, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Paris' mayor Anne Hidalgo has strongly criticized a black feminist festival in Paris that bans non-black people in large parts of the event, saying she might prosecute its organizers on grounds of discrimination. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo

Celebrities

May 29, 2017 4:52 AM

Paris mayor condemns black festival, says it bars whites

By THOMAS ADAMSON The Associated Press
PARIS

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has strongly criticized a black feminist festival in Paris that bans non-black people in large parts of the event, saying she might call for the prosecution of its organizers on grounds of discrimination.

In a series of angry tweets Sunday, Hidalgo said she will call on authorities to ban the three-day July cultural festival that she said was "forbidden to white people."

France defines itself on its revolutionary values of uniting under one common national identity, regardless of race and religious differences, with laws to stop discrimination based on race.

The Nyansapo Festival organizers say that "we have chosen to put the accent on how our resistance as an Afro-feminist movement is organized."

Rights groups have called it a step backward on race issues.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89

James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89 1:35

James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89
Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer rolls podium down New York street 0:35

Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer rolls podium down New York street
See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom 0:07

See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom

View More Video

Entertainment Videos