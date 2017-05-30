Celebrities

May 30, 2017 7:48 AM

Bang! Princess' shot gives Belgian prime minister an earful

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has had to reschedule some less-pressing commitments after Princess Astrid fired the starting gun for a race in Brussels too close for comfort.

Michel's office said Tuesday that his hearing was badly affected when the princess shot the gun for Sunday's Brussels 20K race with the prime minister standing next to her. The prime minister was seen grimacing in pain just after the shot went off.

Michel has kept his major appointments, but had to make room in his calendar for medical care. It's unclear how long he will need to be treated.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89

James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89 1:35

James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89
Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer rolls podium down New York street 0:35

Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer rolls podium down New York street
See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom 0:07

See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom

View More Video

Entertainment Videos