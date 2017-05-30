Celebrities

May 30, 2017 1:49 PM

9/11 dedication planned for rescue and recovery workers

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have announced plans for a permanent dedication at the 9/11 Memorial that would recognize rescue and recovery workers at ground zero.

The two announced the plans on Tuesday with former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart, a longtime 9/11 health advocate and National September 11 Memorial and Museum board member.

Bloomberg Philanthropies will provide support for the permanent dedication, which will be located on the Memorial Glade, a grassy clearing on the southwest corner of the 8-acre plaza.

Bloomberg, the museum's chairman, said the men and women of the recovery "deserve a fitting tribute for their courage, sacrifice and bravery."

The dedication will examine the impact of the 9/11 disaster on the health of first responders and others.

