June 06, 2017 6:30 AM

Trump sons defend his criticism of London mayor

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's sons are defending their father's attack against London's mayor over his handling of the recent extremist attack.

In an interview with ABC's Good Morning America, Donald Trump Jr. said London's Mayor Sadiq Khan "should do something to fix the problem rather than just sit there and pretend there isn't one."

Trump's middle son, Eric Trump said, "This has become the new norm. And it's not right. And we, as a society, especially as Americans, better do something about it."

Trump criticized Khan on Twitter Monday for his handling of the attack, calling his efforts to calm the public a "pathetic excuse."

A spokesman said the mayor is focused on "working with the police, the emergency services and the government to keep London safe."

