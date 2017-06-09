Popular South Korean singer T.O.P. in a wheelchair leaves Ewha Womans University Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 9, 2017. T.O.P. was released from the hospital after being treated for an overdose of anti-anxiety pills.
Popular South Korean singer T.O.P. in a wheelchair leaves Ewha Womans University Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 9, 2017. T.O.P. was released from the hospital after being treated for an overdose of anti-anxiety pills. Newsis via AP Kwon Hyun-koo
Popular South Korean singer T.O.P. in a wheelchair leaves Ewha Womans University Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 9, 2017. T.O.P. was released from the hospital after being treated for an overdose of anti-anxiety pills. Newsis via AP Kwon Hyun-koo

Celebrities

June 09, 2017 2:23 AM

S. Korean pop singer released from hospital after overdose

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

Popular South Korean singer T.O.P. was released from a Seoul hospital Friday after being treated for an overdose of anti-anxiety pills.

His medical setback came after he was indicted on charges of smoking marijuana last year before he entered the country's police force to serve his mandatory military service. The drug is illegal in South Korea and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has reportedly suspended him.

T.O.P., whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, told reporters he was "sorry" as he left the hospital in a wheelchair and wearing a white mask.

T.O.P. is a member of the boy band Big Bang, which has a large following in Asia.

Most able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve about two years in the military as the country maintains a large force in the face of potential conflict with North Korea.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89

James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89 1:35

James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89
Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer rolls podium down New York street 0:35

Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer rolls podium down New York street
See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom 0:07

See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom

View More Video

Entertainment Videos