June 13, 2017

'Daily Show' unveiling Trump Twitter Library

The Daily Show is unveiling the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library this weekend.

The pop-up exhibit will be at 3 West 57th Street in Manhattan, not far from Trump Tower, Comedy Central announced Tuesday. It will feature some of the president's better known one-shots, organized around such categories as "SAD! A Retrospective" and "The Commander-In-Tweet." The 'Daily Show' will highlight Trump's insults and contradictions and allow "verified survivors" to remember being on the receiving end of his social media outbursts.

The exhibit runs Friday-Sunday, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

