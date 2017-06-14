Kim Kardashian discusses fame, missteps at Forbes summit

FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Promise" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Kardashian West admits that she's made some mistakes in her life, but the important lesson is not to repeat them. The reality show star was one of the keynote speakers at the annual Forbes Women's Summit, where she spoke of her growing brand and how the robbery in Paris has changed her life. Photo by Chris Pizzello