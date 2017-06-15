US seeks to seize more assets said stolen from Malaysia fund

FILE - In this May 14, 2015 file photo, construction workers chat in front of a billboard for state investment fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad

1MDB) at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to recover $540 million in assets, including penthouse apartments, paintings by Vincent Van Gogh and a yacht known as the Equanimity, that it says were stolen from Malaysia's troubled sovereign wealth fund, prompting objections from Malaysian officials who said Friday, June 16, 2017 there was no evidence of such crimes.