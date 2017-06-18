Celebrities

June 18, 2017 9:11 PM

Study: Shootings kill or injure 19 US children each day

By LINDSEY TANNER AP Medical Writer
CHICAGO

A new report says gunfire kills or injures at least 19 U.S. children each day. Boys, teenagers and blacks are most at risk.

The report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention involves children and teens through age 17. It was published Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

Researchers looked at data from death certificates and hospitals from 2002 through 2014. Their findings underscore why researchers view gun violence as a public health crisis. The yearly toll from shootings involving children is nearly 1,300 deaths and almost 6,000 nonfatal injuries.

Most deaths result from homicides and suicides, while assaults caused most of the nonfatal injuries.

Lead author Katherine Fowler of the CDC says that such research "is fundamental for understanding the problem and developing scientifically sound solutions."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bat-Signal projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in honor of Adam West

Bat-Signal projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in honor of Adam West 0:25

Bat-Signal projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in honor of Adam West
'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88 1:07

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88
James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89 1:35

James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89

View More Video