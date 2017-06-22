Celebrities

June 22, 2017 7:49 PM

Southeastern Illinois College receives $2.5M donation

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Ill.

Southeastern Illinois College has received a $2.5 million donation for a new art museum on its Harrisburg campus.

SIC President Jonah Rice announced the contribution from Retired Air Force Colonel William Hise and the estate of his late twin brother, Air Force Brigadier General James Hise, on Thursday.

The money will fund a regional art museum in honor of the Hise brothers' sister, Ella Elizabeth Hise. She was a longtime teacher and art supervisor for Harrisburg Public Schools.

Rice says the donation is "beyond measure and expectations." He says it's a contribution "to the entire region we serve."

Construction of the Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art is scheduled to begin later this year. The museum will be devoted to the study and collection of regional art.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bat-Signal projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in honor of Adam West

Bat-Signal projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in honor of Adam West 0:25

Bat-Signal projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in honor of Adam West
'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88 1:07

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88
James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89 1:35

James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89

View More Video

Entertainment Videos