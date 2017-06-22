A timeline of events in the Brendan Dassey case

FILE - In a May 4, 2006 file photo, Brendan Dassey, center, is lead out of the Manitowoc County Courthouse following his motion hearing in Manitowoc, Wis. A three-judge panel from the 7th Circuit on Thursday, June 22, 2017 affirmed that Dassey, a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison. Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in photographer Teresa Halbach's death two years earlier. Herald-Times Reporter via AP, File Eric Young