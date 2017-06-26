Celebrities

June 26, 2017 12:46 PM

President's media strategy creating friction

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's briefing with reporters created fiction on Monday, with CNN's Jim Acosta interrupting President Donald Trump's chief spokesman to demand he explain why television cameras were ordered off.

Spicer said the White House will have a mix of different ways to deal with media questions.

Spicer also met Monday with the White House Correspondents Association, which has expressed concerns about dwindling opportunities to question the new administration in open, free-wheeling formats.

The White House has appeared to adopt a communications strategy of dealing primarily with its base of supporters. Trump had two interviews in the past week with the Fox News Channel morning show "Fox & Friends."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bat-Signal projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in honor of Adam West

Bat-Signal projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in honor of Adam West 0:25

Bat-Signal projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in honor of Adam West
'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88 1:07

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88
James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89 1:35

James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89

View More Video

Entertainment Videos