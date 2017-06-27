In this combination photo, Duane Chapman arrives at the CMT Music Awards on June 4, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn., left, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, chairman of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, speaks on June 16, 2017, in Washington. Christie has shut down any prospect of meeting with the former star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” over the state’s bail reform. Chapman was in Trenton on Monday, meeting with lawmakers to discuss bail reforms that went into effect this year. Christie supports the state’s new system in which courts rate defendants to determine security risks .
Celebrities

June 27, 2017 4:36 PM

Christie says he won't meet with 'Dog' over bail reform

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has shut down any prospect of meeting with the former star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" over the state's bail reform.

Christie said Tuesday that he would sooner meet with the reporter who asked about the bounty hunter than Duane "Dog" Chapman himself.

Chapman was in Trenton Monday, meeting with lawmakers to discuss bail reforms that went into effect this year.

Christie supports the state's new system in which courts rate defendants to determine security risks and, in most cases, rely on pretrial release.

Chapman is opposed. He argued on a radio program Tuesday that there's a constitutional right to bail.

Chapman tells The Associated Press that he never asked or wanted to meet with Christie. His wife, Beth Chapman, says the state's new system was "not well thought out."

