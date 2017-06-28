President Donald Trump thanks the audience at the end of joints statements with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017.
President Donald Trump thanks the audience at the end of joints statements with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. Susan Walsh AP Photo
President Donald Trump thanks the audience at the end of joints statements with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. Susan Walsh AP Photo

Celebrities

June 28, 2017 8:56 AM

Disney: Animatronic Trump will speak at Disney World show

The Associated Press
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.

Disney has confirmed that an animatronic version of President Donald Trump will have a speaking role at its Hall of Presidents attraction at Walt Disney World in Florida.

The company is pushing back against reports that Trump's figure wouldn't have a speaking part in the show, which features figures of all U.S. presidents.

Disney Parks editorial content director Thomas Smith writes in a blog post that Disney is working closely with the White House on Trump's words and a recording session with the president has been scheduled.

The attraction closed in January so Trump's figure could be added. Smith says it will reopen late this year with a new show and upgraded theater.

An online petition was launched in January to push Disney to keep its animatronic Trump silent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bat-Signal projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in honor of Adam West

Bat-Signal projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in honor of Adam West 0:25

Bat-Signal projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in honor of Adam West
'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88 1:07

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88
James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89 1:35

James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89

View More Video

Entertainment Videos