Celebrities

June 28, 2017 10:22 AM

White House reporter says he's tired of being bullied

By DAVID BAUDER AP Television Writer
NEW YORK

The reporter who interrupted a White House briefing to complain about the Trump administration's treatment of the press says he's tired of being bullied.

Brian Karem became an instant symbol of the tense relationship between the White House and media by talking back to Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday.

The editor at the Washington-area Sentinel newspapers says "the time has come to stand up and be counted."

His comments come as the administration's own anger with the media is close to the surface. The president tweeted Tuesday about a CNN story on Russian connections that was retracted last week, and on Wednesday about The New York Times' coverage of the stalled health bill.

Comments

