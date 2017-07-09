Prince fans can ‘go crazy’ as iconic Prince music videos are posted to YouTube

Music videos of some of Prince’s legendary hits like “When Does Cry,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” and “I Would Die 4 U” have been uploaded to YouTube.
And it’s not just any random person uploading the videos, it’s actually the team that manages Prince’s official website, according to iHeartRadio.
However, it’s worth pondering what Prince would think about the move. He had an anti-YouTube stance in the later stages of his career and removed several fan-uploaded videos of his shows from the video-sharing platform.
In March 2016, a fan asked on Twitter why he removed them.
“Since YouTube doesn’t pay equitable licensing fees, isn’t that a nonsensical question?” he replied.
In 2007, he even hired a company called Web Sheriff, which specializes in hunting down pirated conent on the web, according to CNET.
Prince allowed his music to be streamed only on TIDAL during his lifetime, since he said it had an artist-friendly business model, according to Entertainment Weekly. A lawsuit from the musician’s estate led to his music becoming available on all streaming services in February.
The music icon died of an overdose of fentanyl, an opioid painkiller up to 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the Associated Press.
