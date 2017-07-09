Celebrities

July 09, 2017 9:12 PM

Blue Oyster Cult joins lineup at New York State Fair

The Associated Press
SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Blue Oyster Cult is the latest addition to the musical lineup on the Chevy Court stage at the New York State Fair.

The heavy metal group is slated for Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. Original members Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser and Eric Bloom will lead the band through its 45-year catalog, including the iconic "Don't' Fear the Reaper."

It will be the band's third appearance at the fair.

Other groups on the fair's diverse lineup include 3 Doors Down, The Beach Boys, Kansas, The Marshall Tucker Band and LeAnn Rimes.

