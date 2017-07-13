Michelle Obama walks on stage to present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Michelle Obama walks on stage to present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision Associated Press
Michelle Obama walks on stage to present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision Associated Press

Celebrities

Michelle Obama hits style high notes with her ESPY ensemble, and the public notices

By Brian Blomster

bblomster@sacbee.com

July 13, 2017 8:23 AM

Michelle Obama, who has been enjoying a relatively low-key post-White House stretch with former President Barack Obama, stood in the spotlight again Wednesday, and the church of public opinion said “Amen!”

The former first lady wowed attendees at the ESPY awards in Los Angeles wearing a black Cushnie et Ochs dress that was all curves and slashes, Jennifer Fisher jewelry and Gianvito Rossi shoes. On hand to honor the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver, founder of the Special Olympics, with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, Obama drew the longest, loudest ovation of the night.

The ESPYs have become a high-profile event, a celebration of sports and sports personalities, but Obama gave the evening a markedly high-fashion feel. And the public noticed.

Known for setting her own style course throughout the Obama’s eight years in the White House, Michelle Obama is playing things relatively low-key as she and her family remain in Washington, D.C. The former president and first lady, still relatively young, are choosing their spots. Wednesday night was one of them.

Brian Blomster: 916-326-5512, @b_blomster

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

    Former "The Girls Next Door" star Bridget Marquardt visited the costume shop Daydreams & Nightmares in Modesto for a ghost hunt.

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto
Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby 1:06

Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby
Bill Murray visits paralyzed rugby player and Jesuit grad Robert Paylor 0:16

Bill Murray visits paralyzed rugby player and Jesuit grad Robert Paylor

View More Video