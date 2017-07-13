Michelle Obama hits style high notes with her ESPY ensemble, and the public notices

Michelle Obama, who has been enjoying a relatively low-key post-White House stretch with former President Barack Obama, stood in the spotlight again Wednesday, and the church of public opinion said “Amen!”
The former first lady wowed attendees at the ESPY awards in Los Angeles wearing a black Cushnie et Ochs dress that was all curves and slashes, Jennifer Fisher jewelry and Gianvito Rossi shoes. On hand to honor the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver, founder of the Special Olympics, with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, Obama drew the longest, loudest ovation of the night.
Standing ovation for the wonderful Michelle Obama who presented the Arthur Ashe Award to the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/KzyVkkTF3v— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) July 13, 2017
The ESPYs have become a high-profile event, a celebration of sports and sports personalities, but Obama gave the evening a markedly high-fashion feel. And the public noticed.
Beauty and class #wcw #espys #MichelleObama #blackgirlmagic pic.twitter.com/s27lvZzT1j— Joseline (@jocey215) July 13, 2017
Michelle Obama's giving me all the feels right now... We miss you & your husband.— James Brown (@JayB_124) July 13, 2017
P.S. Damn Mrs. Obama, you're working that dress...#ESPYS pic.twitter.com/SSxbAzXe5q
When you come to slay! #michelleobama pic.twitter.com/sp6n3RI4Nh— CampusLATELY (@Campuslately) July 13, 2017
DID ANYONE ELSE SEE MICHELLE OBAMA AT THE #ESPYS ???? HOLY COW THAT DRESS pic.twitter.com/7dnAHdjWDA— KP (@kenya_penya) July 13, 2017
Known for setting her own style course throughout the Obama’s eight years in the White House, Michelle Obama is playing things relatively low-key as she and her family remain in Washington, D.C. The former president and first lady, still relatively young, are choosing their spots. Wednesday night was one of them.
