Comic Pablo Francisco taken from Sacramento comedy club in ambulance

Comedian Pablo Francisco left the Punchline Comedy Club in an ambulance Saturday night after an incoherent performance, according to a video and several witnesses.
A YouTube video shows Francisco rambling onstage and repeatedly performing the same impressions, reportedly shortly after falling off the stage. His microphone becomes disconnected, prompting an obscene rant from Francisco followed by more incoherent comments.
The club turns out the lights and another man escorts Francisco offstage. The video then cuts to a shot of Francisco on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance outside the club at 2100 Arden Way. The video attributes his behavior to alcohol and drugs.
Fans at the show also commented on the incident on Twitter amd Facebook, where one said she was “still in shock.”
Get healthy... very disappointing and sad to witness.— Steven Norman (@CaliSno) July 16, 2017
@Pablo_Francisco wish you the best, so sorry to see you like that @PunchLineSac— Reeanna Martinez (@reeanna88) July 16, 2017
it was like watching an old vhs movie except it kept rewinding in real life.He just kept repeating himself.Dude was on one thats for sure.— Brandon McBroom (@ikkipik) July 16, 2017
#SacramentoPunchline #PabloFrancisco leaves on stretcher pic.twitter.com/2rjPODkrPO— Joe Decker (@RealDoubleStack) July 16, 2017
According to posts on the club’s Facebook page, patrons received free passes to a future show of their choice.
Francisco, 43, is a stand-up comedian who previously appeared on MADtv and Comedy Central Presents. He’s noted for his vocal impressions of people and sound effects.
Comments