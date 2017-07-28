Gymnast Simone Biles arrives July 12 at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Biles shared a video of herself taken after she had surgery to have her wisdom teeth removed.
Celebrities

Simone Biles shares goofy video after wisdom teeth surgery

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 6:42 AM

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is giving fans a glimpse of her goofy side in a video that shows her coming out of an anesthetic haze after surgery to have her wisdom teeth removed.

Biles posted the video on Twitter on Thursday. She appears on a recovery room bed with gauze in her mouth, yelling something incomprehensible and pretending to drive a car. Biles says she hopes the 27-second clip makes people laugh.

The 20-year-old Biles says the full video is 14 minutes long. She says, “Other parts are hilarious too!”

Biles won four gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

