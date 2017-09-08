Celebrities

Symposium to honor journalist who saved artists from Nazis

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 8:23 AM

NEW YORK

Authors and art experts will participate in a sold-out weekend symposium commemorating a little-known New York City journalist credited with saving scores of writers and artists from the Nazis during World War II.

The New York Times says (http://nyti.ms/2wN4VvP ) Varian Fry was 32 when he volunteered to go to France in August 1940 to help some of the world's most famous artists escape from Nazi-occupied France.

Fry helped some 2,000 people slip out of France before returning to the U.S. a year later. He aided such prominent artists as Marc Chagall and Max Ernst, and such intellectuals as anti-fascist writer Andre Breton.

Fry died in 1967 and is buried at Brooklyn's historic Green-Wood Cemetery , where Saturday's sold-out symposium is being held.

