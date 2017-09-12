In this May 11, 2017 photo issued by publishing house Max Strom, 26-year-old Mave Lochove clings to the hand of her mother, Akiki during her labour at Stockholm South General Hospital in Sweden. This image is part of a new exhibit and a book by Sweden's leading photographers, entitled "Last night in Sweden" and launched in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial comments on the country's immigration policy. The photos _ all taken after 6 p.m. in the spring _ present a diverse portrait of Sweden, from an elderly couple in their sauna to a group of Scouts from Syria practicing music.
In this May 11, 2017 photo issued by publishing house Max Strom, 26-year-old Mave Lochove clings to the hand of her mother, Akiki during her labour at Stockholm South General Hospital in Sweden. This image is part of a new exhibit and a book by Sweden's leading photographers, entitled "Last night in Sweden" and launched in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial comments on the country's immigration policy. The photos _ all taken after 6 p.m. in the spring _ present a diverse portrait of Sweden, from an elderly couple in their sauna to a group of Scouts from Syria practicing music. Max Strom via AP Anette Nantell

Photographers respond to Trump's comments on Sweden

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 3:53 AM

STOCKHOLM

Sweden's leading photographers are launching a new exhibit and publishing a book in response to President Donald Trump's criticism of the country's immigration policy.

During a rally in Florida in February, Trump said that terrorism was growing in Europe, and "look what's happening last night in Sweden." But the comment baffled many Swedes because there had been no extraordinary trouble that night in Sweden, a country welcoming to immigrants.

Publisher Max Strom commissioned "Last night in Sweden" in an effort to present a more diverse and multi-faceted portrait of Sweden.

Photographer and publisher Jeppe Wikstrom told The Associated Press before the exhibit's opening that "we felt we had to react because we didn't recognize Sweden at all in his words."

The crowdfunded book hits the shelves Tuesday.

