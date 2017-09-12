Posthumous book offers rare glimpse into Shimon Peres' life

FILE - In this June 1981 file photo, Shimon Peres, then the leader of the Israeli opposition, poses in front of a picture of David Ben-Gurion, at his office in Tel Aviv, Israel. Peres had an unprecedented seven decades of public service packed with historic triumphs and painful setbacks. In a memoir completed shortly before his death in 2016, that came out Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, the former Israeli president and prime minister offers his trademark optimistic blueprint for future leadership but also a rare glimpse into key chapters of his extraordinary life. AP Photo, File)