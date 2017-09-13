Comic con court battle marching on after judge's ruling

FILE - In this July 23, 2016 file photo, Dorian Black, left, dressed as Batman and Kyle Blankenfield, dressed as Spider-Man appear outside during Comic-Con International in San Diego. A court battle between two rival pop-culture conventions in California and Utah is marching on with a judge's refusal to toss out the case over rights to the phrase "comic con." U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia made a split decision Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in the case that started when the well-known San Diego Comic-Con sued upstart rivals in Salt Lake City for trademark violation. Photo by Al Powers