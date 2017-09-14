Sheriff pardoned by Trump goes on comeback speaking tour

FILE- In this July 6, 2017, file photo, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio leaves the federal courthouse in Phoenix, Ariz. Arpaio, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump from his federal contempt-of-court conviction in an immigration case is experiencing a wobbly return to the public speaking circuit. In Las Vegas, security concerns prompted event planners to move Arpaio's scheduled weekend appearance to an undisclosed location away from the casino-lined Strip tourist district. Angie Wang, File AP Photo