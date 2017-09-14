Lords of the Underground rapper Doitall running for office

FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2004, file photo, rapper Dupre "Doitall" Kelly speaks at a news conference in Newark, N.J., to announce "Hip Hop for the P.E.O.P.L.E.," a national community service and anti-violence initiative. Kelly announced Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, that he plans to run for an at-large council seat in Newark next year. NJ.com reports Kelly is the chief executive of the Newark-based media production and event planning company 211 Media Group. Mike Derer, File AP Photo