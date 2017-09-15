Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 5:23 PM

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — British Prime Minister Theresa May; national security adviser H.R. McMaster; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto
Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby 1:06

Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby
Bill Murray visits paralyzed rugby player and Jesuit grad Robert Paylor 0:16

Bill Murray visits paralyzed rugby player and Jesuit grad Robert Paylor

View More Video