Sens. Kaine and Alexander play bipartisan gig at festival

Their politics may not always be in harmony, but that didn't keep Sens. Tim Kaine and Lamar Alexander from playing a folksy bipartisan gig at a country music festival.
Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, and Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, opened the 17th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival on the same stage Friday in Tennessee.
Alexander, who is 77, played piano, while the 59-year-old Kaine played harmonica. They performed some old-time classics like "Keep on the Sunny Side of Life" and "Tennessee Waltz."
While the two senators have held some jam sessions in Alexander's office, it was the first time the two played in public. They called themselves The Amateurs.
They joined members of the Buck Mountain Band for the festival on the Tennessee-Virginia state line.
