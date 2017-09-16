Friends, family gather to celebrate the life of Dick Gregory

FILE - In this July 21, 2012 file photo, comedian and activist Dick Gregory poses for a portrait during the PBS TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Friends and family of Gregory have gathered at a Maryland church in the suburbs of the nation's capital to celebrate the life of the comedian and activist. The service was held Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at City of Praise Family Ministries in Landover, Md. Photo by Matt Sayles