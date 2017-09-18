Celebrities

Anti-Trump, anti-Nazi graffiti found on Tacoma school

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 8:42 AM

TACOMA, Wash.

Tacoma Public Schools officials are investigating anti-Trump and anti-Nazi graffiti found on an elementary school.

The News Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2ffEARj ) Sunday that the graffiti messages found painted on Stanley Elementary School also include a cross with a strike-through over it, which could be a reference the punk band Bad Religion which recently had a concert in Tacoma, and the word Pennywise, a possible reference to another band or the recent reboot of the "IT" movie.

School District spokesman Dan Voelpel says this is the first time something like this has happened to the school. A maintenance crew has been sent to the clean the paint off.

