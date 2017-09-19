Common Core used widely, despite continuing debate

In this Aug. 29, 2017, photo, Turner Elementary School Principal Eric Bethel, right, talks to fifth grade student Kierra Porter, during her reading class, at Turner Elementary School in southeast Washington. Most of the states that first endorsed the Common Core academic standards are still using them in some form, despite continued debate over whether they are improving student performance in reading and math. Bethel says the new guidelines push students to learn “not only the how, but also the why behind the mathematics. Students are learning more and what’s expected of them is much more rigorous than before,” Bethel said. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo