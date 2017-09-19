Ohio State: Dismiss ex-player's lawsuit over image use

FILE - In this May 1, 2015, file photo, Chris Spielman speaks at the 2015 NFL Football Draft in Chicago. Ohio State asked a judge on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, to throw out a lawsuit filed against it by the former All-American and All-Pro linebacker earlier in the summer. The class-action antitrust lawsuit alleges the university used athletes' photos without permission and compensation, and is asking the marketing programs be stopped and the ex-athletes be compensated. The university argued it is not a matter for the federal courts, and that Spielman hasn't met the legal burden required in antitrust lawsuits. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo