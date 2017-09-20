FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2014, file photo, Billy Bush arrives at the Operation Smile's 2014 Smile Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bush announced his separation from wife Sydney Davis on Sept. 19, 2017, after nearly 20 years of marriage.
Celebrities

Billy Bush separating from wife after nearly 20 years

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 5:10 AM

NEW YORK

Former "Access Hollywood" and "Today" show personality Billy Bush has separated from wife Sydney Davis after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Jill Fritzo, Bush's publicist, says in a statement that the couple has "separated for the moment to evaluate their life together." She adds, "they love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future."

The separation comes nearly a year after a 2005 recording surfaced of a lewd conversation between Bush and then "Apprentice" host Donald Trump during an "Access Hollywood" shoot. The video rocked Trump's presidential campaign and led to Bush's ouster from his "Today" post.

Bush is a cousin of former President George W. Bush and a nephew to former President George H.W. Bush.

