'White allies' protest of police shooting leads to stadium

St. Louis County police say they broke up a demonstration near an upscale mall because protesters weren't listening to instructions and tried to evade two lines of officers blocking the on-ramp to a highway, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in St. Louis. Protests have taken place since Friday's acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer for the fatal shooting of black drug suspect. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Christian Gooden