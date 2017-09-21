Jimmy Kimmel transforms debate, and shows comedy's new role

In this combination photo, Jimmy Kimmel appears at the 32nd Annual Paleyfest in Los Angeles on March 8, 2015, left, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., in New Orleans on Aug. 27, 2015. Kimmel said on Sept. 19, 2017, that Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy “lied right to my face” by going back on his word to ensure any health care overhaul passes a test the Republican lawmaker named for the late night host. The ABC comic's withering attacks this week have transformed the debate over the Graham-Cassidy bill. In the process, they've also illustrated how thoroughly late-night talk shows have changed in the last decade and have become homes for potent points of view. File AP Photo