Sion Olympic bid official Constantin steps aside

In this photo taken Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 Sion's President Christian Constantin, center, is escorted by police during the Super League soccer match FC Lugano against FC Sion, at the Cornaredo stadium in Lugano, Switzerland. The senior official with Sion's bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics has stepped down while being investigated by the Swiss soccer league over a physical confrontation with a television analyst. Samuel Golay