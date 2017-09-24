Celebrities

UW residencies in limbo after drop in state revenue

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 12:56 PM

LARAMIE, Wyo.

Several temporary residencies at the University of Wyoming are in limbo after a drop in state revenue.

The Laramie Boomerang reports https://goo.gl/SZxYky that for about nine years, UW has brought top-tier musicians, composers, artists, performers, directors and scholars to campus with the support of an endowment established by the state legislature. The endowment also supported community colleges, but most of the money was dedicated to the university and allowed for an eventual 19 permanent endowed professorships.

The professorships were distributed throughout several schools and colleges.

At UW's College of Arts and Sciences, the endowment supported temporary, visiting residencies held by various departments. But following a drop in state revenue, those residencies lost funding and UW has prioritized protecting the 19 endowed professorships.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto
Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby 1:06

Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby
Bill Murray visits paralyzed rugby player and Jesuit grad Robert Paylor 0:16

Bill Murray visits paralyzed rugby player and Jesuit grad Robert Paylor

View More Video