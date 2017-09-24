UW residencies in limbo after drop in state revenue

Several temporary residencies at the University of Wyoming are in limbo after a drop in state revenue.
The Laramie Boomerang reports https://goo.gl/SZxYky that for about nine years, UW has brought top-tier musicians, composers, artists, performers, directors and scholars to campus with the support of an endowment established by the state legislature. The endowment also supported community colleges, but most of the money was dedicated to the university and allowed for an eventual 19 permanent endowed professorships.
The professorships were distributed throughout several schools and colleges.
At UW's College of Arts and Sciences, the endowment supported temporary, visiting residencies held by various departments. But following a drop in state revenue, those residencies lost funding and UW has prioritized protecting the 19 endowed professorships.
