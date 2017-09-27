Recovering Congressman Steve Scalise talks to CBS

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., joined by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., far right, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., comments on health care for veterans during a news conference at Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington. CBS said that "60 Minutes" has landed the first television interview with Scalise since he was shot at a congressional baseball team practice in June. The network said Wednesday, Sept. 27, that Scalise will speak to Norah O'Donnell for the newsmagazine's episode this Sunday. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo