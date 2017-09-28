Hugh Hefner, leader of the sexual revolution, dies at 91

More Videos 1:01 Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto Pause 15:02 The Last Word: Hugh Hefner 2:06 Kings rookie Justin Jackson on training camp and working with Vince Carter 1:10 Unique home buying opportunities in little known Sacramento region neighborhoods 0:43 How to make Hot Italian's signature Bloody Mary 1:57 CHP officer shoots Sacramento man on an Interstate 5 overpass 0:41 Witness describes altercation that led to arrest of Rocklin cop 0:42 Fire at Land Park's Funderland 0:21 'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants 2:01 Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Last Word: Hugh Hefner In 2008, the founder of the Playboy empire sat down with The New York Times to talk about his influences, his well-publicized lifestyle and his labor of love. In 2008, the founder of the Playboy empire sat down with The New York Times to talk about his influences, his well-publicized lifestyle and his labor of love. New York Times

In 2008, the founder of the Playboy empire sat down with The New York Times to talk about his influences, his well-publicized lifestyle and his labor of love. New York Times